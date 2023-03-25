TN nurturing startup ecosystem through iTNT: Udhayanidhi

Stating that the government was looking at many initiatives to support the youth and help our country realise its full potential, the minister said that the initiatives include setting up modern digital and technology infrastructure, providing technology-led learning experiences in our schools and upskilling opportunities for youth in technology thrust areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Describing the event as a “remarkable platform for all of us to converge talent from various geographies and domains,” the minister said that the crucial aspect of this Umagine technical conclave is to encourage participation from youth of this country, showcase their innovative ideas and learn from distinguished experts across sectors.

Referring to the Puthumai Pen scheme which benefits about 1.15 lakh girl students in the state, Udhaynidhi said that the Chief Minister has launched a special initiative named Naan Mudhalvan to create a skilled technical work force by providing technical and soft skills training to the targeted students.