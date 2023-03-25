TN nurturing startup ecosystem through iTNT: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Tamil Madu was nurturing an ecosystem of startup’s in emerging DeepTech areas through Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) with an extensive academic network.
Speaking at the three-day Umagine conclave here, Udhaynidhi Stalin said, “Through Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT) we are nurturing the ecosystem of startups in Emerging DeepTech areas with academic network of more than 570 engineering colleges, engaging with researchers and industry partners to pave the way for the innovation that will drive the future.”
Stating that the government was looking at many initiatives to support the youth and help our country realise its full potential, the minister said that the initiatives include setting up modern digital and technology infrastructure, providing technology-led learning experiences in our schools and upskilling opportunities for youth in technology thrust areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
Describing the event as a “remarkable platform for all of us to converge talent from various geographies and domains,” the minister said that the crucial aspect of this Umagine technical conclave is to encourage participation from youth of this country, showcase their innovative ideas and learn from distinguished experts across sectors.
Referring to the Puthumai Pen scheme which benefits about 1.15 lakh girl students in the state, Udhaynidhi said that the Chief Minister has launched a special initiative named Naan Mudhalvan to create a skilled technical work force by providing technical and soft skills training to the targeted students.
“We are planning to cover all the educational institutions in the state. In the current financial year, the state government had announced in its budget that about Rs.50 crores will be allotted for Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Currently, about 13 lakh students from engineering and arts and science colleges are being trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme,” the Minister added, appealing to participants to make the most of the opportunity to collaborate with each other and build new ideas and businesses. State IT minister Mano Thangaraj also took part in the event.
