Rahul disqualification: Khusbhu's old 'Modi moment' goes viral

CHENNAI: With Congressmen protesting across the country against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, Congress' IT Wing has dug an old tweet of BJP leader Khusbhu Sundar criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 5-year-old tweet, the former Congress member had linked Modi's surname with corruption.

In the old tweet, she had written: " Modi is here, Modi is there, Modi is everywhere. But what is this? Wherever there is Modi, "corruption" has become the surname. So understand one thing, Modi means corruption."