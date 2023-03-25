TamilNadu

Rahul disqualification: Khusbhu's old 'Modi moment' goes viral

CHENNAI: With Congressmen protesting across the country against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case and his disqualification as an MP, Congress' IT Wing has dug an old tweet of BJP leader Khusbhu Sundar criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 5-year-old tweet, the former Congress member had linked Modi's surname with corruption.

In the old tweet, she had written: " Modi is here, Modi is there, Modi is everywhere. But what is this? Wherever there is Modi, "corruption" has become the surname. So understand one thing, Modi means corruption."

As the tweet went viral across social media platforms, Khusbhu took to Twitter and wondered how more desperate can Congress be by trending her tweet to defend themselves.

"How more desperate can they be!! A 5 yr old tweet is what now @INCIndia is taking to defend themselves? I as a spokesperson for the CONgress than was speaking the same language of @RahulGandhi. Just followed the line of this man. Why raise a question to my party? File a case on me if you dare to. Learn the difference between corruption and a thief," she said.

Further adding that nothing has changed in the party, she wrote, "And, some learned leaders of the CONgress need to know I am not the spokesperson of my party. Atleast do some homework to save yourself from an embarrassment. It’s like CONgress will give you an agenda to attack n you do it blindly. Nothing has changed n nothing will. No wonder they are failing miserably."

Khusbhu, recently apoointed as member of National Commission for Women (NCW), joined the BJP in 2020.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

The disqualification from Lok Sabha will bar Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting polls for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction.

