RaGa disqualification: TNCC protests across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A day after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament, Congress cadre across the nation have hit the roads in protesting the "authoritative" Centre.

Over 20 Congress members staged a protest near Nazarathpet signal in Chennai-Bengaluru National Highways.

Tension prevailed when the protestors burnt Prime Minister Modi's pictures.

Upon information, Nazarathpet police arrested the protestors. The agitation caused minor traffic snarl in the highways.

Making use of several protest strategies, members of India's grand old party held a human chain protest in Erode's Moolapalayam, road roko in Madurai's Melur and picketed Nagercoil Collector office.

Similarly, agitations took place in Pudukottai, Rameswaram and Sivaganga districts.