Online rummy: HAPP staff dies by suicide after losing money

TIRUCHY: A staff at the Tiruchy HAPP died by suicide on Saturday after he lost a huge amount in the online rummy.

Ravishankar (42) working as an attendant at HAPP hospital is said to be addicted to online rummy games.

Ravishankar lost a huge sum in the rummy games for the past few days and was frustrated.

On Saturday morning, Ravishankar’s wife Rajalakshmi went to wake him up and found that he was not responding.

Soon, she sought the help of the neighbours who rushed him to the HAPP hospital where the doctors declared him dead.