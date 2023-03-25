Not a single DPC is bribe-free, complain ryots
TIRUCHY: We are unable to face the atrocities of the employees at the Direct Purchasing Centre (DPC), said farmers at the monthly agricultural grievance meeting in Thanjavur.
They also alleged that load men ask for bribes and demanded official intervention in the issue.
The Thanjavur taluk level farmers’ grievance meet was held at the RDO office that was chaired by the RDO (in charge) K Palanivel. A group of farmers, who were wearing masks, raised slogans against the DPC staff and they told the RDO that the samba procurement is in full swing across the region but the staff demand a bribe of Rs 50 per bag of paddy.
They said the DPC staff commence the procurement process only after receiving the bribe. Otherwise, they make the farmers wait for several weeks, they said.
The farmers also complained that the DPC staff also reduce three kg wastage in each bag. “If we ask them about the irregularity, we are targeted and even they show their muscles. The flying squad established by the government cannot control them,” they charged.
The farmers challenged the officials to show them a DPC in the region without corrupt officials.
“But, the officials cannot identify any such corruption-free DPC. It is time to curb the menace, otherwise, they would increase the collection amount to more than Rs 50 in the upcoming season,” they said.
Farmer’s finger-pointing act infuriates officials
The monthly agricultural grievances meeting in the district on Friday witnessed a stand-off between farmers and officials after DRO K Ramamurthy ordered a farmer to leave the hall for pointing fingers at officials while airing grievances.
It all started when farmers demanded an explanation as to why forest officials were asking for crop damage certificates from the agri/horticultural departments contrary to earlier the earlier practice of submitting Village Administrative Officer’s (VAO) certificate.
Forest officials replied that it was agricultural and horticultural departments which would quantify the damage, while VAOs were vested with powers only to issue land ownership certificates.
Senthil, a farmer from Kothur, demanded to know why the certificate was needed when the government pays only 10 per cent of the total damage to crops.
While talking, Senthil pointed his fingers at officials resulting in DRO Ramamurthy ordering him to leave the hall.
Immediately Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State General Secretary S Udayakumar said all farmers would leave the hall if Senthil was forcibly evicted. Udayakumar also demanded to know the status of the false case registered against farmer Mohan Babu of Pernambut in October, last year, for using a warning siren in his farmland.
Collector Kumaravel Pandian said action would be taken after receiving the advice of the public prosecutor in the case.
Earlier in February, farmers had given a letter on this matter to Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Vellore.
