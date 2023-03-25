Not a single DPC is bribe-free, complain ryots

Farmer’s finger-pointing act infuriates officials

The monthly agricultural grievances meeting in the district on Friday witnessed a stand-off between farmers and officials after DRO K Ramamurthy ordered a farmer to leave the hall for pointing fingers at officials while airing grievances.

It all started when farmers demanded an explanation as to why forest officials were asking for crop damage certificates from the agri/horticultural departments contrary to earlier the earlier practice of submitting Village Administrative Officer’s (VAO) certificate.

Forest officials replied that it was agricultural and horticultural departments which would quantify the damage, while VAOs were vested with powers only to issue land ownership certificates.

Senthil, a farmer from Kothur, demanded to know why the certificate was needed when the government pays only 10 per cent of the total damage to crops.

While talking, Senthil pointed his fingers at officials resulting in DRO Ramamurthy ordering him to leave the hall.

Immediately Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam State General Secretary S Udayakumar said all farmers would leave the hall if Senthil was forcibly evicted. Udayakumar also demanded to know the status of the false case registered against farmer Mohan Babu of Pernambut in October, last year, for using a warning siren in his farmland.

Collector Kumaravel Pandian said action would be taken after receiving the advice of the public prosecutor in the case.

Earlier in February, farmers had given a letter on this matter to Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to Vellore.