Madurai airport to be functional for 24 hours from April

CHENNAI: Heeding to persistent requests of making Madurai airport functional for 24 hours, the authority has given a nod and will implement the change from April.

Earlier, the airport was functional only till 8:40 pm. Business people and public, in general, found the timings as an impedement in case of an emergency and kept requesting the Ministry of Civil Aviation to make the city's airport functional for 24 hours.

Madurai airport operates flight to Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad. That apart, overseas flights to Sri Lanka, Dubai, Singapore are too operated.

The airport's director also informed that fresh flight services would be introduced.