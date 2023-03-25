Left flays Centre over Rahul Gandhi row
CHENNAI: CPM and CPI on Friday condemned the BJP at the Centre for vindictive action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by disqualifying him from the MP post even as the Surat court has suspended the sentence for 30 days.
In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the BJP government has been abusing its power to take vindictive actions against political opponents. “As part of such vindictive actions, Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified despite being given time to appeal. Such undemocratic and threatening actions cannot be tolerated,” he said.
CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said that his party condemns the merciless massacre of democracy by the BJP.
