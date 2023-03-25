Heavy to moderate rain likely in 17 districts of TN today: RMC

CHENNAI: According to Regional Meteorological Centre, rains are likely in Tamil Nadu for the next 5 days due to convergence of air in the east and west directions in the lower layers of tropical cyclone prevailing over the southern parts of India.

25.03.2023: Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Vellore, the Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, Ranipet, Karur, Tiruchy and Tenkasi districts received heavy rain at one or two places.

26.03.2023: Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

27.03.2023 and 28.03.2023: Tamil Nadu,Puducherry and Karaikal regions may experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in one or two places.

29.03.2023: Few places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may witness moderate rain.

Chennai and Suburbs will have partly cloudy skies for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain with thundershower may occur at a few places in the city. The maximum temperature will be around 34 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 26 degree Celsius.