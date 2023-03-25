Heavy rain predicted in several districts of TN for next 48 hrs

CHENNAI: As several districts witnessed summer spell, it is likely to continue along with thunderstorm activity for the next 48 hours. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issued a yellow alert predicting moderate to heavy rain. In addition, a rough sea warning has been issued in the southern part of Tamil Nadu for two days.

"The trough/wind discontinuity in the last few days, now runs from Bihar to South interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. So, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, the Nilgiris, Erode, Namakkal, and Tiruchy is likely to get moderate to heavy rain along with thunder and lightning for the next two days," said a senior official with RMC, Chennai on Saturday.

"Also, a yellow alert has been issued across the State predicting heavy rain in the isolated pockets. From March 29th, dry weather is expected to prevail, and the maximum temperature would surge more than normal by at least two – three degree Celsius especially in the interior districts," added the official.

It is noted that gusty wind with speed reaching 30 kmph to 40 kmph is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area for the next 24 hours. As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

"Thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely to occur in some areas for the next two days. The temperature will increase in the daytime, the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively," stated the meteorological department.

In addition, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) warned that there is a possibility that sea will be rough near shore along the coast for the next 24 hours in south Tamil Nadu. Because of high period (12-19 sec) swell waves, having 0.5 m to 1.5 m. The current speeds vary between 10 cm/sec and 45cm/sec.

According to RMC, in the last 24 hours several districts witnessed intense rain, of which three districts - Coimbatore, Salem, and Tirupur received the highest amount of rainfall with 8 cm each. Followed by Namakkal 7 cm, Madurai and Krishnagiri 5 cm each, and Virudhunagar recorded 4 cm rainfall.