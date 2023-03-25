Flu cases declining in TN, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said that 8,775 people have been treated for flu in Tamil Nadu so far. He said that the cases of H3N2 are seeing a decline after reporting a surge for more than a month.

The instructions have been given to all the departments to take appropriate measures to control the viral infection.

He added that special camps have been conducted for screening viral fevers and so far, 33,544 camps have been conducted.

At least 14,13,460 people have benefitted from these camps. The State government is also making arrangements to provide free Influenza vaccine to healthcare workers.

Talking about fulfillment of posts of healthcare workers, he said that it was announced by the department to fill 4,308 doctors, nurses, medical posts by MRB, and the candidates who have passed the examinations have been continuously issued appointment orders by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. Additionally, 1,021 medical posts were announced to be filled and the case related to the same was going on in the Madurai branch of Madras High Court and the posts are being filled now and more than 25,000 doctors had applied for these posts.

The examination will be held for the eligible candidates on 25 April, 2023 and the qualified doctors will be posted in the hospitals where medical posts are vacant in Tamil Nadu.

The examination for 986 Pharmacist posts will be held on 26 and 27 April, 2023. After the completion of these two examinations Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu will issue appointment orders in May.

He participated in the Women's Day function jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu Women's Welfare Development Institute and the National Urban Livelihood Movement at Saidapet.