DMK expedites LS poll works; appoints members for 234 constituencies

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK did not waste any time in commencing its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Barely a couple of days after instructing its district secretaries to start constituting the booth committees for the ensuing Parliamentary polls, the DMK on Saturday appointed observers for all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State.

The persons appointed observers of the Assembly constituencies would oversee the constitution of the booth committees and membership enrolment drive to be undertaken from next month.

As per a notification published in the name of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan in party organ 'Murasoli' on Saturday, the party's legal wing secretary R Vidhuthalai and deputy secretary of the party's IT wing CH Sekar would be in charge of Chief Minister M K Stalin's Kolathur and State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Chepauk-Triplicane constituencies respectively.

Pollachi M Umpathy, secretary of the literary and rationalism wing of the party, has been appointed observer for DMK general secretary Duraimurugan's constituency, while Weaver's wing secretary Bharani K Mani would monitor booth committee and membership drive in Leader of Opposition K Palaniswami's Edappadi Assembly segment.

The DMK high command has satisfied a good number of its spokespersons appearing on TV debates like students wing president Rajiv Gandhi, state social media coordinator Dr Yazhini and deputy secretary of student's wing K Amutharasan have been accommodated as observers who have been advised to assist the district secretaries in consultation with the branch and booth-level functionaries in achieving the task.

The DMK has proposed to enrol one crore new members through its membership drive from April and June 3, 2023. The party has set a target of 50,000 members per Assembly constituency. The observers have been asked to give weekly updates to the high command on the status of the booth committee and membership drive.