Coimbatore policeman arrested by DVAC for demanding bribe

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Saturday arrested a special sub inspector (SSI) attached to Sultanpet police station in Coimbatore district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4000 from a complainant.

The SSI, R Ravichandran who received complaints from two neighbours over a civil dispute had called one of them and asked for a bribe for not registering a FIR against his name based on his neighbour's complaint.

S Panchulingam of a village near Sulur stated in his complaint that on March 23, the SSI called him and summoned him to appear before the police station for enquiry.

When Panchulingam went to the station, the SSI told him that he would not file a FIR against him if he treats him well.

The SSI had allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the man and when he hesitated, he reduced the amount to Rs 4,000 and asked him to give the money on Saturday.

Unwilling to pay a bribe to the policeman, Panchulingam informed the DVAC officials, who laid a trap and caught the SSI red-handed when he accepted the bribe. He was arrested and further investigations are on.