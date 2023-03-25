Buddha statue in Katchatheevu a threat to nat’l security: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Raising alarm that Buddha statue in Katchatheevu would allow Chinese and Singhalese settlement in the island, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to remove the statue.

In his Twitter post, the leader expressed shock that the Sri Lankan Navy erected a huge Buddha statue in the Katchatheevu that was given by India. "Several Christians from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lankan Tamils are participating in the annual festival of St Antony's Shrine. Erecting Buddha statue is an act of Singhalization of the island. If a festival is held at Buddha temple every year, it will create unwanted tension," he said.

He added that moreover, there is a chance of allowing Singhalese and Chinese in the name of worship at the Buddha temple to spy on Tamil Nadu and South India. "This is a threat to India's security. Even though the island was given to Sri Lanka, India conducts St Antony's festival and assists in improving infrastructure. The Indian government should intervene and order the removal of the Buddha statue," he urged.