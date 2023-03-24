Vocational edu should begin from schools, says former AICTE dir

“Vocational subjects should have been taught in schools. So that the students can select their careers after schooling. Degrees without knowledge have no value in the market. The union and state governments should ease the norms for providing educational loans. In India, only 10% to 12% of students get educational loans. The government has to provide scholarships to at least 20% of students and loans to at least 25% of students. The imbalance in the economy reflects education. In addition to the Medical colleges, engineering and art colleges also get donations from the students,” he said.