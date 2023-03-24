TN govt sends Bill on banning online gambling to Guv

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has, for the second time, sent the Bill banning online gambling to the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

During the first time, the Bill was sent back by Governor for reconsideration of certain aspects. Protests and condemnations erupted against the Constitutional Head for sending back the Bill at a time when online gambling was taking a heavy toll on the State.

Exhausting his prerogative of sending back a bill once, the Governor now has to forward the bill to President for assent.

Earlier this month, the Raj Bhavan had sent back the Bill that was received on October 22 last year after being passed unanimously by the TN assembly. It was once again passed on Thursday and has been sent again to the Governor.