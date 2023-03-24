TN accounts for 57% of H1N1 cases in India until Feb

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu accounts for more than 57 per cent of all the H1N1 Influenza cases recorded in India. With 260 cases and one more death in February, the State recorded the highest number of Influenza cases as per the latest State data by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

However, the good news is that the numbers have started declining in March and the decline is about 70 per cent.

Maharashtra that stands second, reported 170 cases of Influenza. Of the 955 cases of H1N1 Influenza cases reported in the country, Tamil Nadu has more than 57 per cent of the cases. Overall, 13 deaths due to H1N1 Influenza have been recorded in India.

The State recorded the 2,827 cases, second highest in the country last year, whole 25 deaths were reported. Talking about the decline in the cases of Influenza, officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine say that several other States are seeing an outbreak of H3N2 Influenza, but the State has seen cases of H1N1 too other than H3N2. The cases are now on a decline.

"The cases and deaths due to H3N2 Influenza have been reported in several States, but we have not reported any major outbreaks. The rise in the cases of H1N1 is normal every year and the number of deaths remain comparatively low as the management and treatment protocols are well in place," said a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that the Influenza cases are now seeing a decline and the active cases have dropped. Adding to the same, Dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital Dr P Balaji said that the admissions for Influenza have declined by about 60-70 per cent. Meanwhile, the outpatients fever and flu cases are also reducing.