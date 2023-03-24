Tiruchy city cops intensify patrolling, arrest 21 offenders in 1 week

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy City Police arrested 21 persons involved in various offences including chain snatching, two wheeler lifting and mobile phone thefts.

The police have recovered properties worth Rs 3.50 lakh from them.

According to the City Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya, after several theft incidents were reported police patrolling has been intensified across the city.

The special drive to control crimes that commenced from March 15 could trace as many as 15 cases and waylaying incidents across the city.

The police were closely monitoring the suspects with the support of CCTV footage collected from the crime spot.

According to police, the properties will be handed over to the owners. The commissioner said that the monitoring would continue in the city.