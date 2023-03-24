Thoothukudi teacher assault: Student’s grandmother arrested

MADURAI: One more woman was arrested on Thursday in connection with the attack on a teacher of an aided primary school at Keelanambipuram village near Ettayapuram in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Mariselvi (43), wife of Muniysamy and grandmother of the student, who was allegedly beaten by the teacher R Barath (38), a resident of Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi district, sources said.

Three persons, including the father, mother and grandfather of a boy, who is studying in class 2, were arrested on Tuesday night after being charged with assaulting the school headmistress and a teacher inside the campus.

Investigations carried out by the Ettayapuram police revealed that the teacher instructed the student, who sat in the back row, after he found him inattentive in the classroom, to sit in front of him.

When the student walked up to sit in the front row, he slipped accidentally and fell. After learning this, the student’s grandfather Muniyasamy approached the school and reprimanded the teacher for his behaviour.