Tangedco to change agri, hut services energy calculation methodology

“Ministry of Power has insisted to claim subsidy for agriculture and hut services from April 1, based on unit consumption and has furnished a methodology for calculation of feeder-wise agriculture and hut consumption,” a Tangedco official said.

According to the methodology, the monthly reading of the 11/22 KV feeder meters would be taken into account for calculating the energy consumption of the agriculture and hut services.

From the meter reading, the standard transmission and distribution losses, feeder-wise HT consumption and LT consumption would be reduced to arrive at the hut and agriculture consumption.