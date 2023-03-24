Tangedco official who sought bribe for providing new connection held

CHENNAI: The DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption) sleuths arrested a commercial inspector with Tangedco for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a man who applied for a new electricity connection.

Prakash of Kesavarajakuppam near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district had applied for a new connection for his land at the e-seva centre last month.

On March 1, Prakash went to Pothatturpet EB office and met Ganapathy, Commercial Inspector with the electricity board and asked about the status of his petition.

When he met the official again a week later, the latter asked him to pay Rs 5,086 for government fees and demanded Rs.2,000/- as bribe for processing his application.

Despite the complainant paying the government fee, the official did not issue the electricity connection. On Thursday, when Prakash contacted Ganapathy over phone, he compelled him to pay the bribe amount.