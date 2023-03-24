Suffering from depression, doctor dies by suicide in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old doctor at a Government Primary Health Centre in Sathyamangalam died by suicide.

According to police, Sathish Kumar was suffering from depression as he and his wife could not conceive a baby years after marriage.

The Velayuthampalayam native in Tirupur married Santhya, 29 three years ago.

The couple were settled in a rented house in Kombupallam in Sathyamangalam.

A few days ago, Santhya had gone out of the station and Sathish Kumar was alone at his house when he took the extreme step.

“As he didn’t pick up her calls on Friday morning, Santhya asked neighbours to check. They found him hanging.” police said.

A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.