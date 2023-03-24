Security beefed up in Kovai court complex following acid attack

COIMBATORE: A day after the shocking acid attack incident exposed the security chinks at the Coimbatore Combined Court Complex, the Coimbatore city police have enhanced security to prevent any further such untoward incident.

Two cops, armed with guns, were deployed in five entry gates of the court complex, through which only advocates and court staff were allowed entry.

“The public, who had unrestricted entry through multiple gates, were allowed only through the main entrance of the court complex after a complete scrutiny. A team of police personnel thoroughly check the bags and get to know the purpose of their visit before letting inside,” said a cop.

The stringent security measure after the accused Siva sneaked into the court with acid filled in a water bottle and hurled it on his wife in the court complex. Soon after the outrageous incident, advocates raised the issue of security.

The acid attack victim Kavitha, who suffered over 80 per cent burns, continues to be under intensive treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The acid attack came within a few weeks after the brutal murder of a history-sheeter by a weapon wielding gang near the court complex in broad daylight in full public view.

Meanwhile, G Chandeesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police on Friday inspected the security arrangements undertaken at the court complex. He also advised the cops to stay alert.