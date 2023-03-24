Rahul disqualification: Cong cadres gather outside TN BJP headquarters

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam on Friday night as the Congress partymen gathered to attempt a siege struggle condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

On Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after he was convicted in a defamation case by a Surat court. Hours after this, Congress cadres from Chennai, gathered at the Thanigachalam road, T Nagar to attempt a siege struggle towards Kamalalayam, BJP state headquarters.

Immediately, the city police rushed to the spot and stopped the Congress workers. Scores of Congress workers chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian democracy. Subsequently, the cops were discarded the party workers from that area. Due to this, tension prevailed for sometime at the Kamalalayam and traffic was disrupted too.