Promising overseas employment, woman cheats man of ₹1.70L, held

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur Cyber Crime police on Friday arrested a woman for cheating a man promising overseas employment and collecting Rs 1.70 lakh from him.

The 36-year-old man from Thiruvidaimarudhur in Thanjavur was working in a firm in Chennai and was befriended by a woman identified as Kanipriya.

Through Kanipriya, Deepika (30) from Thiruppir also became his friend. It is said, recently Deepika contacted the man and told him that she has been helping people get overseas employment and asked him to send an amount of Rs 1.70 lakh for arranging the documents and visa.

The man sent the amount to her bank account and was waiting for the employment order.

Since there was no information from Deepika, the man attempted to call her on the mobile but she did not pick up his call.

Subsequently, on March 19, the man complained to the Thanjavur Cyber Crime police.

The police registered a case and identified her location through her tower location and arrested her on Thursday night in Coimbatore.

Later, she was produced before the court and was lodged in prison.