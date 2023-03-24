Pipeline from OHT leaks at 230 points in Vellore
VELLORE: The 20-lakh-litre overhead tank, one of the major facilities built under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme as part of the smart city project at Gandhi Nagar in Vellore, has drawn criticism as leaks were detected at 230 locations in the supply lines on Thursday.
The tank, whose construction started in 2015-16, was set up to cater to the 15 wards covering zone 1 of the Corporation.
“When water was released daily over the last three days, leaks were detected in multiple locations and public complained to their ward representatives,” said Chamundeswari Gunalan, councillor of ward 14.
“Owing to the flow from the pipes, roads became slippery risking lives of riders and pedestrians in the last two days,” Ramasamy, a resident of one of the wards, said.
Reacting to the complaints, Zone 1 chairperson Pushpalatha Vanniaraja blamed the contractor, who executed a nearby drain project, for the leaks. As both the water supply line and drain were next to each other, the contractor’s workers damaged the water supply lines and covered the drains with soil without informing us. We have now approached TWAD seeking a remedy.”
Meanwhile, water resources minister Duraimurugan, who reviewed scheme works on March 11, insisted that all works should be ready by March 26.
Another issue that plagues the zone is the damage to most of the pipes connecting the houses as no water flowed for two years. “Locals will have to spend at least Rs 500 to repair them,” Vanniaraja said. Meanwhile, Collector Kumaravel Pandian has advised the urban body not to collect arrears till the issue was resolved as the corporation had decided to collect Rs 2,400 per year, for the non-supply when work was going on.
