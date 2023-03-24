Parties must act with responsibility on NLC issue: Thennarasu

CHENNAl: State Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday advised the political parties in the State to realise their responsibility while acting on the NLC land issue.

Replying to the special call attention motion moved by members of various political parties in the State Assembly regarding the issue of paying due compensation to the land donors and provision of jobs to land donors in NLC India Ltd, Thangam Thennarasu said that NLC largely caters to the power demand of Tamil Nadu and land acquisition was essential for its expansion and electricity generation for the next five years.

Pointing out that talks with land donors/farmers were at various stages, the minister informed the House that Chief Minister M K Stalin has constituted a high-level committee to secure due compensation to the farmers/land donors and for their resettlement.

Pointing out that NLC has agreed to given additional 20 points to the land donors in filling of 1,711 vacancies there soon, the minister said that the talks were at the final stages to secure Rs 25 lakh per acre to the land donors and the high-level committee constituted by the Chief Minister would ensure that the people get the due compensation.

Announcing that NLC management has agreed to spend Rs 100 crore under CSR funds locally, Thangam Thennarasu said that a grievance redressing mechanism would be created to fulfil the grievance of the land donors. Reacting to a specific issue raised by PMK legislature party leader GK Mani regarding the reported acquisition of 61,000 acres for Sethiathoppu East project of NLC, the minister said that no such land acquisition was being done and the government would never acquire land more than needed.

Speaking on the special calling attention motion, G K Mani said that tenders have been floated to acquire 61,000 acres of land, which if done, would only go into the hands of the private parties. Participating in the motion, Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan said that the NLC has not honoured even one of the three agreements it had reached so far with the people and government.