Key Changes in tech education will be made: AICTE chairman

CHENNAI: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman TG Sitharam on Friday said that the council has taken key changes and initiatives to promote technical education across the country.

Speaking at the national conference titled "Leveraging Research, Innovation and Digital Learning Technologies for Education Inclusion" he said that vital measures include revision of curriculum, new modules for faculty training, promoting innovation and startups, new exam reforms.

Stating that more focus will be given to research activities in the universities and colleges, the AICTE official said the council also planned that there should be at least one Higher Educational Institution (HEI) in every district.

He said other key focus including appointment of faculties will be only on merit basis, revamping the curriculum according to the present industrial needs and improving faculty-industrial relationships.

Stating that the AICTE has translated various technical courses in 13 languages, he said regional language learning will be introduced in all the states.

Education in mother tongue according to the state's requirement will give local employment opportunities, he said adding the AICTE will also launch several language translation tools for the students, who prefer regional languages

Speaking on the sidelines of the function, he said the key changes that were to be made to improve technical education would be discussed with all the state and its stakeholders.

To question Tamil Nadu opposing National Education Policy (NEP) and attempting to come its own education policy, the AICTE chairman hinted that it might be considered and would be taken to the concerned ministry.

When asked his views about low engineering admissions in the colleges that are affiliated to Anna University, he said:

“We need to understand issues and would act accordingly". Ponmudy on NEP Speaking on the occasion, state higher education minister K Ponmudy said that the Centre should allow all the states to implement its own education policy.

Pointing out that Tamil Nadu will soon come out with its own education policy soon with the expert committee that were in the process of doing it, the minister said there was nothing wrong in implementing NEP. However, the minister said the states have its own issues and the AICTE should understand this.

Opposing a common test for students studying till Class VIII, the minister claimed that if that was implemented there would be a large number of dropouts.

Asserting that the state will adopt only a two-language policy, Ponmudy said "Students could learn any language. However, it should not be imposed and therefore, it has to be considered".

He also requested AICTE chairman to give his advice and suggestions for the state education policy.