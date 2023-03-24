Karur municipality fined for building bus stand on canal

After hearing both submissions, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana directed the Karur Municipality to suspend the bus stand work in the area till the necessary approval from the government was obtained.

Further, a penalty of Rs 25 lakh levied on the Karur Municipality payable to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board within two months.

The fine amount should be used for remediation work, including the development of the greenbelt, Judge disposed of the case.