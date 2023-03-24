Juvenile among four held for murdering elderly woman in Nellai

MADURAI: Four persons including a juvenile were arrested in Tirunelveli district on Thursday for murdering an elderly woman at Pathinathapuram near Radhapuram on March 21.

Apart from the juvenile offender, the other accused are Ranjith (18) of Pallavilai, near Radhapuram and a couple including Udhayaprakash (26) and his wife Sahayasuba (24), who belong to Koliyankulam village, Tirunelveli, sources said.

Investigations carried out by the Radhapuram police revealed that the juvenile was a key accused in the case.

The juvenile, who hatched the plot with three others, gained entry into the house of the victim Ushadevi (68) and killed her and took away jewels worn by the victim.

Her relatives, who found the elderly woman lying unconscious on the floor with injury marks on her neck, took the victim to a hospital, where she was declared dead.However, a CCTV camera was found damaged in the house. Radhapuram police filed a case and proceeded to recover the jewels, sources said.