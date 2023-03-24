Madras High Court
Jumbo death: HC summons top officials

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) chairman to explain how four jumbos got electrocuted in Dharmapuri despite court orders to remove low-lying power lines.

In their petition, S Muralidharan and SP Chockalingam claimed that the forest department has got two calves that were orphaned after four jumbos, including a makhna, got electrocuted in Dharmapuri. Responding to the petition, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the bench that the two calves were safe and have been accepted by another herd in the Denkanikottai reserve forest area and a detailed report with photographic evidence would be submitted in this regard.

Accepting the submissions, the bench, comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy adjourned the hearing to April 19.

