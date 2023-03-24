Jumbo death: HC summons top officials

In their petition, S Muralidharan and SP Chockalingam claimed that the forest department has got two calves that were orphaned after four jumbos, including a makhna, got electrocuted in Dharmapuri. Responding to the petition, Additional Advocate General J Ravindran informed the bench that the two calves were safe and have been accepted by another herd in the Denkanikottai reserve forest area and a detailed report with photographic evidence would be submitted in this regard.