Illegal journey to SL: ICG apprehends refugee at Rameswaram

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today apprehended a Sri Lankan refguee at Rameswaram near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) for illegally trying to enter the Island Nation.

A defence release here said, the ICG, based on an intelligence inputs, apprehended the Lankan national from 3rd Island near Indo-Sri Lanka IMBL (Rameshwaram).

ICG’s Air Cushion Vessel (H-195) with Coast Guard Commander Eastern Seaboard embarked following the intelligence input and apprehended the Sri Lankan national for trying to illegally enter Sri Lanka without valid documents.

The refugee was later handed over to Marine Police, Rameswaram.