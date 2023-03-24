Collector Dr Alby John Varghese
Collector Dr Alby John Varghese
TamilNadu

Farmers Welfare Day meeting to be held on Wednesday in Tiruvallur

The collector has requested all the farmers in the district to attend the meeting to resolve their grievances.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUVALLUR: The Farmers Welfare Day meeting in Tiruvallur will be held on Wednesday at 10 am in the meeting hall at the District Collector’s office under the leadership of Collector Dr Alby John Varghese.

The collector has requested all the farmers in the district to attend the meeting to resolve their grievances.

Also, the Collector has ordered the officers of Agriculture Farmers Welfare Department, Horticulture Department, Revenue Department, Electricity Board, Cooperative Department, Public Works Department, Agricultural Engineering Department, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Agricultural Sales and Commercial Department and other agriculture-related departments to attend the meeting.

The Collector further requested the farmers to submit only the unresolved petitions at the revenue division level in the meeting and said that all the farmers and departmental officers should follow social distancing and wear masks to participate in this meeting.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Tiruvallur
Collector Alby John Varghese
Alby John Varghese
District Collector’s office
Collector Dr Alby John Varghese
Farmers Welfare Day
Farmers Welfare Day meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in