Farmers Welfare Day meeting to be held on Wednesday in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: The Farmers Welfare Day meeting in Tiruvallur will be held on Wednesday at 10 am in the meeting hall at the District Collector’s office under the leadership of Collector Dr Alby John Varghese.

The collector has requested all the farmers in the district to attend the meeting to resolve their grievances.

Also, the Collector has ordered the officers of Agriculture Farmers Welfare Department, Horticulture Department, Revenue Department, Electricity Board, Cooperative Department, Public Works Department, Agricultural Engineering Department, Fisheries Department, Animal Husbandry Department, Agricultural Sales and Commercial Department and other agriculture-related departments to attend the meeting.

The Collector further requested the farmers to submit only the unresolved petitions at the revenue division level in the meeting and said that all the farmers and departmental officers should follow social distancing and wear masks to participate in this meeting.