Differently abled stay away from bus pass renewal exercise in Vellore

VELLORE: Demanding all state bus passes, members of the differently abled association stayed away from the pass renewal conducted by the district’s differently-abled office in Vellore on Thursday.

“We have submitted petitions to both the transport secretary and the director of the differently abled department seeking all state bus passes against the usual pass covering integrated Vellore district (Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur). This enables us to travel only between Arakkonam (Ranipet district) to Tirupattur (Tirupattur district) and is of no help as those living in Arakkonam will have to travel to Chennai and those in Tirupattur to Salem and other business places,” diffabled association sources said.

Stating that they were told to wait till March 28, association members alleged that the Vellore office was issuing passes for integrated Vellore district despite being informed of the proposed moves by top officials at Chennai.