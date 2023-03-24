Chennai’s 23 new cases take Covid count to 88 in TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 88 new Covid cases on Friday. Total number of cases in the State reached 35,96,013.

There were 23 new cases in Chennai, 20 cases in Coimbatore and 15 were reported in Chengalpattu. Other districts also reported new cases.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 2.7% after 2,951 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

Coimbatore reported the highest TPR of 4.5%. Active cases in the State stood at 549.

Total recoveries reached 35,57,414. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,050.