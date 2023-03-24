BJP MLAs spoke for over 5 hrs in Assembly last year: Appavu

CHENNAI: Speaker V Appavu on Friday said that legislators of the BJP party have spoken for more than 5 hours in the Assembly sessions in 2022-2023.

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinviasan alone spoke for more than 2 hours.

"Your party MLAs have spoken for a total of 5.08 hours during the assembly sessions held last year. Of this, you (Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan) spoke for 2.07 hours. But you have been telling (the media) outside the assembly that you are not allowed to speak in the assembly," the Speaker said to take a dig at Vanathi Srinivasan's remarks outside the assembly that the ruling party was not allowing her to speak in the Assembly.

The BJP MLA from Coimbatore South speaks beyond the permissible time, the Speaker said.