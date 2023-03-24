TamilNadu

‘Assault on progressive forces’: Stalin slams Rahul's disqualification

The act of disqualifying before Rahul could exhaust the legal options he had is an act of muffling democracy, Stalin said.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Following disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP after a Surat court sentenced him for two years in a defamation case, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued condemnation and called it an “assault”.

Stalin called this action of Lok Sabha Secretariat as "an assault on progressice forces". He called on the Opposition parties to come together against Rahul's disqualification.

Congress earlier decried the development. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged: “He has been removed from the House for speaking the truth, fighting for the Constitution and for people's rights."

A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”

Rahul Gandhi barred from contesting polls for 8 years?

Inputs from PTI

