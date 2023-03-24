AIADMK GC case: Verdict on Monday?

CHENNAI: Former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters filed a written argument in the Madras High Court on Friday over the applications to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday heard pleas filed by ousted leaders O Panneerselvam, PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar against the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami holding elections for the post of party general secretary and to injunct AIADMK from giving effect to July 11, 2022 general council resolutions.

After the hearing, Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK had submitted their written arguments to the court on Wednesday.

While the court granted 2 days time to file a written argument, the former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar filed their written arguments to the court on Friday.

As the Judge had reserved orders in the case, the verdict is likely to be pronounced by March 27.