85% of land acquisition for Kovai airport expansion done: PTR

CHENNAI: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday told the Assembly that 85% of land acquisition for expansion of the Coimbatore Airport has been completed.

The government has taken measures to expedite the project. As of now, 85% of land acquired for the project, said the minister while responding to BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan's charges that the land acquisition for the airport expansion project has been delayed.

Vanathi Srinviasan also demanded the Tamil Nadu government to hold talks with the neighbouring Kerala government to increase the water storage in Siruvani dam to address the water shortage in Coimbatore. She continued that the government should not restrict the Global Investor Meet (GIM) in Chennai and it should be conducted in Tier II cities like Coimbatore to promote industrial growth in the region.

Welcoming the TN government's announcement about the launch of Rs 1,000 financial aid to women head, the MLA said the government designed each scheme with a targeted intervention.