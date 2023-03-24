2 Kerala men held with 100 kg Ganja in express train

CHENNAI: The NIB-CID (Narcotics Intelligence Bureau- Criminal Investigation Department, Salem on Thursday arrested two men from Kerala who were found travelling with 100 kg ganja in an express train.

Based on a tip off about trafficking of narcotic substances in an express train, a NIB-CID team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), NK Selvaraj boarded the Shalimar- Trivandrum Superfast express and conducted searches when the train was moving from Salem towards Erode.

During the course of check, the police team secured two accused - A Aneesh (35) and Freddy Francis (28) of Kollam, Kerala.

Police seized 100 kg of ganja from the duo. During preliminary investigations, it was ascertained that the narcotic drug was purchased from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and being transported to Kerala for sale.

Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody. Actions are being taken to burst the entire network, said a release from the office of Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Crime and Enforcement, Tamil Nadu.

Public may share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances through help line No. 10581 and can message in Whatsapp No. 94984 10581 or through e-mail ID : spnibcid@gmail.com.