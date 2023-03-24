110 sanitation units built for marginalised families in Nilgiris

CHENNAI: At least 110 sanitation units were built for marginalised families living in Ketti Panchayat of the Nilgiris district in the State recently.

The project was executed by Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Limited in partnership with 'Habitat for Humanity India', a housing non-profit organisation that helps low-income families across India build healthy housing eco-systems through shelter and sanitation.

The project commenced in November 2022 through which all sanitation units have been built and successfully installed in the homes of the families.

With access to improved sanitation units, these families will be able to lead a safe and hygienic life.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity India will be conducting an awareness session on personal health, hygiene, and sanitation practices for 20 community leaders, who will then pass on their knowledge to the villagers by acting as change agents.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India, said, "This reflects our shared vision to build healthy housing ecosystems that support safe, decent homes with better sanitation facilities. We hope that this project will have a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged communities and contribute to the development of a healthier India".

Shantanu Rege, MD and CEO, MRHFL, commented, "Through this collaboration, we hope to make a significant and long-lasting difference in the lives of the people of Ketti Panchayat and help them build a better, safer and respectable future".

The company has successfully implemented CSR programs in various fields such as education and gender equality, preventive healthcare and sanitation, safe water supply and environmental sustainability.