Woman delivers in ambulance on way to Ariyalur govt hospital

TIRUCHY: A woman delivered a baby boy in a 108 ambulance after the crew administered the delivery while the labour pain intensified on the way to hospital in Perambalur on Tuesday late hours.

It is said, S Dhanalakshmi, a resident of Chinna Venmani village near Kunnam in Perambalur developed a labour pain on Tuesday night, and her husband Sakthivel, a coolie called for 108 ambulance service.

Soon the ambulance arrived at the spot and the crew Anandaraj (medical assistant) and Babu (driver) were taking Dhanalakshmi to Ariyalur GH.

However, on the way, the pain intensified and the crew, who found no other choice, stopped the vehicle in a safer place and administered the delivery and she delivered a baby boy within a few minutes.

After making the emergency aids, they proceeded to the Ariyalur GH and admitted both the mother and the baby who are safe.

The family members of Dhanalakshmi lauded the timely help of the 108 Ambulance crew and the doctors also appreciated the efforts of the ambulance crew.