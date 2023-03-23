TTV urges Governor to give nod for Bill against online gambling

Pointing out the recent statement of Union Minister Anurag Thakur's in the Parliament that the State governments have the rights to bring law against online gambling, Dhinkaran said several persons have ended their lives due to the online gambling. The Bill involves the lives of the people. "I urge the Governor to immediately approve the Bill," he said.

It may be recalled that the Governor returned the Bill on March 6, stating that the Assembly did not have the competence to bring a legislation to prohibit online gambling.