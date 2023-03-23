TamilNadu

TTV urges Governor to give nod for Bill against online gambling

It may be recalled that the Governor returned the Bill on March 6, stating that the Assembly did not have the competence to bring a legislation to prohibit online gambling.
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran welcomed the Assembly's move for readopting the Bill banning online gambling on Thursday and urged Governor R N Ravi to give his nod for the same and stop those falling prey to the gambling and ending their lives.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
CPM urges Governor to approve Online Gambling Bill

Pointing out the recent statement of Union Minister Anurag Thakur's in the Parliament that the State governments have the rights to bring law against online gambling, Dhinkaran said several persons have ended their lives due to the online gambling. The Bill involves the lives of the people. "I urge the Governor to immediately approve the Bill," he said.

It may be recalled that the Governor returned the Bill on March 6, stating that the Assembly did not have the competence to bring a legislation to prohibit online gambling.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Governor
Bill
Online gambling
Governor R N Ravi
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran
Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Bill banning

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in