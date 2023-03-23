TN minorities’ mistrust makes BJP liability to allies: Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: After serving the BJP for 14 years in various capacities, CTR Nirmal Kumar quit the national party and joined the AIADMK protesting the “destructive and autocratic style” of functioning of state leader K Annamalai.

In an interview to DT Next, the former BJP IT wing president said the former IPS officer-turned-politician runs a parallel unit of the parent body with a team of handpicked persons without considering the welfare of the party and its cadre.

He said the saffron party was a liability to its ally in TN as consolidation of minorities vote against the national party was strong here. Instead of reaching out to the minorities and earning their trust, the state leader was unnecessarily involved in sensitive issues and has caused irreversible damage to the prospects of the party for the next 15 years.