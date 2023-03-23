TN likely to receive mild to moderate rain for next few days

CHENNAI: Several parts of Tamil Nadu received mild to moderate rainfall on Thursday, including Chennai, Tiruvallur and Thiruvannamalai. The Regional Meteorological Centre officials said that light to moderate rain with thunderstorm & lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu for the next few days.

The winds from interior Tamil Nadu have discontinued to move towards South Chattisgarh and are now moving from Rayalaseema to south Jharkhand across Telangana, south Chhattisgarh and interior Odisha.

The centre said that thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in case of rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, in the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm and lightning with light or moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

On Thursday, several parts of the city, including Kolathur, Arumbakkam, Koyambedu, Nungambakkam and other areas received mild showers and the sky condition remained cloudy.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 33-34 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26-27 degree Celsius.

Weather blogger Pradeep John also said that the mild rains in the interior parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to begin on Thursday and continue until next Friday, March 31st. He added that hailstorms are not expected and normal thunderstorms can be expected along with the showers.