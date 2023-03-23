TN Guv Ravi, Annamalai head to New Delhi today

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and BJP state chief K Annamalai are going to New Delhi today.

Governor RN Ravi will leave for Delhi today at 10 am on an Air India flight. This come as the Assembly will table another Bill to prohibit Online Rummy today.

It is to be noted that, it was decided to pass the Online Rummy Game Prohibition Bill again, which was sent back by the Governor.

Meanwhile, according to a Daily Thanthi report, TN BJP President K Annamalai will leave for New Delhi from Chennai at 11 am.

Reports have surfaced that Annamalai is going to the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others. While he was supposed to meet on March 26, he is going to meet them earlier today.

The Governor and BJP leader's visit to Delhi on the same day has created a stir in Tamil Nadu.