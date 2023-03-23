Teacher goes on hunger strike at gram sabha meet

Kavitha said that she had approached the Panchayat council in the month of January for construction of a house at the site she had bought. But, the panchayat president has been delaying to approve the plan citing a case of encroachment from a person. “There is no connection to my land and the particular disputed land, but unnecessarily, the president has been quoting the case. If the president needs money, she can directly demand it,” she said.