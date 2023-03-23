Tanuvas signs MoUs with national, int'l universities, companies
CHENNAI: For various academic research and student exchange collaborations, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas) has been actively involved with several national and international universities and firms via MoUs.
It has signed 5 international MoUs, among which 3 have been extended for another 5 years.
The most recent MoU was signed in January this year with Universitas Brawijaya in Indonesia for 5 years to develop academic and educational cooperation and research collaboration. Subsequently, Tanuvas is working on renewing the MoU with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University after conducting students and faculty exchange programme.
The MoU with Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, in November 2017, through which students underwent training in a project funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on institutional development plan, has been renewed for another 5 years from 2022.
Tanuvas has signed an MoU with Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), Bangladesh, for research collaboration. Both varsities have extended the MoU for five years.
For clinical internship programmes, students/staff exchange, research, organising seminars and academic meetings, an MOU was signed with Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, in January 2021.
Tanuvas has 18 MoUs signed with various national, State-level universities and firms. Of the most recent, it signed with Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) to cooperate in research, extension and academic field. Proper veterinary care of wild animals in captivity is to be ensured within AAZP.
Additionally, students of Tanuvas will be exposed to captive wild animals at AAZP for educational learning. PG programmes will be held in management of diseases in wild animals involving AAZP officials as co-guide.
Besides, Tanuvas, along with the the HR&CE department, will jointly maintain goshalas in 129 temples across Tamil Nadu. To address farmers on the value chain problem and create satellite incubation centres in the industrial tapioca areas such as Villupuram and Namakkal districts, Tanuvas has signed an MoU with Agri-business incubator of ICAR, Thiruvananthapuram.
And between 2021-2025, Tanuvas has been working with Indian College of Laboratory Animal Medicine, Salem, to provide training to veterinarians specialising in laboratory animal medicine.
Speaking to DT Next, a higher official with Tanuvas said, “Through these MoUs, students including staff have a great learning opportunity and exposure to practices of other national and international varsities. This has greatly reflected very well on the academic and practical performances of staff/students involved.”
Meanwhile, Tanuvas was ranked first among all State veterinary universities and 12th among all agricultural universities in the ICAR ranking (2020), released by the Ministry of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in December 2021.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android