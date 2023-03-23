Stolen 11 yrs ago, Hanuman metal idol retrieved from Australia

CHENNAI: A metal idol of Hanuman which was stolen from a temple in Ariyalur 11 years ago has been retrieved from a private collector in Australia and it had been handed over to India , said a press release from Idol Wing CID of TN Police.

Four idols of Varadaraja Perumal, Sridevi, Boodevi and Hanuman were stolen from Varadarajaperumal temple in Velur village near Sendhurai, Ariyalur district by break open the doors of the temple in the year 2012.

As per the orders of the DGP, Tamil Nadu, this case was transferred to the Idol Wing CID in the year 2020.

The Idol Wing CID, which took up the case for investigation, searched the various idol images displayed on the websites of the Art Galleries and Museums in abroad. All the images of the stolen metal idols were compared with the images displayed in the museums.

The Idol Wing CID has found out, the image of Hanuman metal idol matched with the image displayed in the Christie’s Museum, New York, USA. On enquiry, it was found the idol was auctioned and owned by a US citizen / Private art collector residing at Australia.

After knowing this, on the continuous efforts taken by the Idol Wing CID, the private Collector who kept the idol has accepted and handed over the idol to the Govt. of Australia through the US Embassy.

In turn, it was handed over to the India High Commission at Canberra, Australia by the Diplomatic efforts of the MHA, MEA of the Govt. of India and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Finally, Hanuman metal Idol was retrieved to India. It will be received by the officers of the Idol Wing CID shortly from the ASI, New Delhi, said the release.

After receiving the idol it will be handed over to the people of Tamil Nadu through the Special Court, Kumbakonam.