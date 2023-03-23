Stalin, Kamal express solidarity with ‘convicted’ Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that the BJP was trampling democratic rights and the atrocities committed by the BJP would see its end.
Rahul Gandhi was awarded two-year imprisonment in a criminal defamation case by a court in Surat in connection with a speech made in 2019.
In a message posted on his official Twitter handle, Stalin who also spoke to Rahul over phone in this regard, said, "It's highly deplorable & unprecedented that a leader like Thiru Rahul Gandhi is convicted for a comment which he himself said, it was not made with a blameworthy mind."
"BJP targeting Opposition parties has now landed in trampling of democratic rights and such atrocities will see its end. I spoke with Brother Rahul Gandhi and conveyed my solidarity. I'm confident that justice will win ultimately," Stalin added.
Expressing solidarity with Rahul, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan dubbed the conviction as an 'aberration' in delivery of justice and said, "Rahulji, I stand by you during these times! You have seen more testing times and unfair moments. Our Judicial system is robust enough to correct aberrations in dispensation of Justice. We are sure, you will get your justice on your appeal of the Surat Court's decision! Satyameva Jayate! @RahulGandhi."
Congressmen resort to road, rail roko:
Earlier in the day, Congress leaders across the State, including its state president K S Alagiri and MLAs, resorted to various forms of protests to 'condemn' the conviction of their leader for a speech he made in 2019.
Alagiri, who was in delta district on a personal visit, blocked Chozhan Express at Kumbakonam railway station along with his supporters.
Congress MLAs led by its legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai wore black bands and squatted on the arterial road in front of the Assembly secretariat and sloganeered against the BJP led Centre in condemnation of Rahul's conviction.
