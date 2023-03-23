Miscreants hurl petrol bombs on Vadakaraiattur ex-panchayat chief house

COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled petrol bombs on the house of a former village panchayat president in Namakkal on Tuesday night.

Police said Velusamy, a former panchayat president of Vadakaraiattur panchayat in Paramathivelur taluk was in the house along with son Vaidyanathan, 50 and his wife Poongodi, 40, when the attack happened past midnight.

Miscreants, who came from the rear side of the house, had hurled four bottles of petrol bombs targeting the bedroom and kitchen.

A major incident was averted as the windows were kept closed.

On receiving information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police C Kalaiselvan visited the scene of crime and further inquiries are on to nab the culprits.